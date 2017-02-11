Ethan Hughes to receive Eagle Scout honor Sunday
Washburn University junior Ethan Hughes, 16, will receive the Eagle Scout Award in a court of honor ceremony at 4 p.m. Sunday in the Topeka Stake Center of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2401 S.W. Kingsrow Road. He is the son of Bryan and Brooke Hughes and a member of Troop 57, which is sponsored by the Sherwood Ward of the LDS Church.
