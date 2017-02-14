Education commissioner: Kansas isn't ...

Education commissioner: Kansas isn't providing enough post-secondary graduates for workforce needs

Kansas Education Commissioner Randy Watson told members of the state board of education Tuesday there aren't enough Kansas high school graduates earning post-secondary degrees to meet the state's workforce needs. Kansas isn't keeping pace with getting the number of students with post-secondary degrees to match the state's workforce needs, members of the Kansas State Board of Education learned Tuesday.

