Driver in fatal wreck ordered to pay funeral expenses
A motorist was ordered Wednesday to pay nearly $5,000 in restitution for the funeral of the passenger who was killed during a wreck in his car in April 2016. David Arthur James, 38, was sentenced about a month earlier to serve five years and eight months in prison after he pleaded no contest to involuntary manslaughter while driving under the influence of alcohol, according to court records.
