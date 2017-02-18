Dozens turn out to help Stormont Vail make blankets for children
Scores of Topekans turned out Saturday to put their hands to work on brightly colored fleece blankets for hospitalized children. The first-ever blanket-making event at Stormont Vail Health drew so much interest ahead of Saturday, that organizers expanded it to accommodate dozens more volunteers.
