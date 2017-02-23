Defense: Lindemuth bought guns with non-bankruptcy funds

When real estate developer Kent Lindemuth bought scores of handguns while he was in bankruptcy tied to his real estate holdings, he thought he was spending money that was exempt from bankruptcy proceedings, Lindemuth defense attorneys contend in a court document. This is the first time Lindemuth defense attorneys have tipped their hand as to their client's defense in the Lindemuth bankruptcy fraud case in U.S. District Court.

