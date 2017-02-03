Defendant in Topeka moped fatality ma...

Defendant in Topeka moped fatality may undergo more evaluation

The attorney defending a man charged with the death of an 8-year-old passenger on his moped will seek funding for a second opinion on the defendant's competency to stand trial, the attorney said in a hearing on Friday. Marvin Leroy Tibbs III, 36, is charged with alternate counts of reckless second-degree murder or involuntary manslaughter in the death of the child, Trenton Feliciano.

