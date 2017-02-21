D.A.: meth destroyed nurse's career, personal relationships
When she was being sentenced in Shawnee County District Court, a local nurse told the judge that when she became addicted to methamphetamine, she lost everything - her job, her home and all her relationships. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay told the nurse's story on Tuesday when he spoke to members of the Sunrise Optimist Club of North Topeka.
