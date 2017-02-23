County contracts to pay $438,000 for ...

County contracts to pay $438,000 for work that involves rebuilding lot

6 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

The Shawnee County Commission entered into a contract Thursday to pay $438,000 to carry out exterior improvements that include reconstructing a parking lot northwest of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th. Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler voted 3-0 to approve the contract with Topeka-based Mohan Construction, which submitted the lowest of five quotes the county received.

