County contracts to pay $438,000 for work that involves rebuilding lot

The Shawnee County Commission entered into a contract Thursday to pay $438,000 to carry out exterior improvements that include reconstructing a parking lot northwest of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th. Commissioners Bob Archer, Kevin Cook and Shelly Buhler voted 3-0 to approve the contract with Topeka-based Mohan Construction, which submitted the lowest of five quotes the county received.

