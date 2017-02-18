City streets, funding for county's - Operation Pegasus' on meeting agendas

The condition of Topeka's streets and potential funding for "Operation Pegasus" are among topics local governing bodies plan to take up this coming week. The Shawnee County Commission will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in its chambers in Room B-11 of the County Courthouse, 200 S.E. 7th, while the Topeka City Council will meet at 6 p.m. Tuesday in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.

