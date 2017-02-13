City of Topeka will make survey of downtown Topeka flooding public...
Chris Schultz, owner of Field of Greens, kneels next to cracked tile in front of the building at 909 S Kansas Ave., where construction damaged the historic features. This photo from 2016 shows water seeping through the eastern exterior wall of Chris Schultz's apartment in the 900 block of S. Kansas Ave. Water covers the floor of Chris Schultz's apartment in the 900 block of S. Kansas Ave. His building is one of at least 12 in downtown Topeka that saw flooding during and after the street renovation.
