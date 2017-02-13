City of Topeka will make survey of do...

City of Topeka will make survey of downtown Topeka flooding public...

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Chris Schultz, owner of Field of Greens, kneels next to cracked tile in front of the building at 909 S Kansas Ave., where construction damaged the historic features. This photo from 2016 shows water seeping through the eastern exterior wall of Chris Schultz's apartment in the 900 block of S. Kansas Ave. Water covers the floor of Chris Schultz's apartment in the 900 block of S. Kansas Ave. His building is one of at least 12 in downtown Topeka that saw flooding during and after the street renovation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Feb 11 Princess Hey 148
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. China
  4. Mexico
  5. Pakistan
  1. Syria
  2. Al Franken
  3. Iran
  4. South Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,703 • Total comments across all topics: 278,841,720

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC