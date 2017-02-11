City of Topeka projects tour yields news about - Camp Cowabunga'
Topeka public works director Jason Peek, holding the microphone, spoke to neighborhood residents Saturday during the second of two bus tours the city held to educate people about projects related to its Capital Improvement Program. Topeka's city government will try again to seek bids from companies interested in contracting to build "Camp Cowabunga" at the Topeka Zoo, interim city manager Doug Gerber said Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|17 hr
|Princess Hey
|148
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 26
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC