City of Topeka defers action on proposed TPAC funding parameters

Topeka's governing body voted 9-0 Tuesday evening to defer action for one week on a proposed contract that would establish parameters for providing $300,000 to the Topeka Performing Arts Center. Tuesday's discussion came after the governing body last August approved a 2017 city budget setting aside $436,621 for TPAC, which operates out of a city-owned building at 214 S.E. 8th.

