Chetopa council OKs EMT training

Chetopa council OKs EMT training

Next Story Prev Story
2 min ago Read more: ParsonsSun.com

The Chetopa City Council during its Feb. 7 meeting approved the payment of the incidental fees for the training for 10 members of the rescue squad.

Start the conversation, or Read more at ParsonsSun.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Feb 11 Princess Hey 148
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Fire Weather Watch for Shawnee County was issued at February 15 at 3:17PM CST

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Hong Kong
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Wall Street
  5. Hurricane
  1. Mexico
  2. Toyota
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. Pakistan
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,637 • Total comments across all topics: 278,900,435

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC