Care continues at the Topeka VA during difficult search for a psychiatrist

Dr. Michael Leeson, chief of behavioral services at the Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center, speaks during an interview at the hospital Wednesday. Eight weeks after the Department of Veterans Affairs announced it would transfer its lone post-traumatic stress disorder psychiatrist at Colmery-O'Neil VA Medical Center to another department - worrying veterans who had come to rely on the doctor - PTSD patients and hospital administrators say treatment has largely continued unabated.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.