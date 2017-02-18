Business Watch: Architect One expands to Manhattan
"Our business just continues to grow as far as quantity of projects, good clients, and work we were doing in Manhattan," said principal Scott Gales. The company had worked previously on several projects with Heather Peterson after she graduated from Kansas State University with a master's degree in architecture.
