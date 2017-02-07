Aviation Day at Capitol includes Spirit, Textron Aviation
Eight Wichita aviation companies and organizations will be among 30 exhibitors in Topeka later this week as part of the Kansas Department of Transportation's Aviation Day. KDOT Aviation Director Merril Atwater said in a news release on Tuesday the event is aimed at legislators to promote aviation companies that contribute to the Kansas economy.
