Attorneys for Jackson County Sheriff ...

Attorneys for Jackson County Sheriff request judgment in lawsuit...

Next Story Prev Story
3 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Attorneys for Jackson County Sheriff Tim Morse requested that a federal judge issue a decision on a lawsuit claiming he fired veteran detective Al Dunn after he refused to end an investigation. A request to halt all court proceedings, including providing discovery, was filed by attorney Toby Crouse of Overland Park-based Foulston Siefkin, according to motions filed Tuesday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Feb 3 Princess Hey 139
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 26 give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. American Idol
  5. China
  1. Gunman
  2. Syria
  3. Tornado
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Kanye West
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 36,343 • Total comments across all topics: 278,651,897

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC