Armed robbery reported at downtown Topeka credit union; one person in custody
Isaac Austin Jr, 63, of Topeka, was transported to Shawnee County Jail in connection with attempted armed robbery, Topeka Police said. One person is in custody after a robbery at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday at Azura Credit Union branch at S.W. 10th and Tyler.
