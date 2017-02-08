Armed robbery reported at downtown To...

Armed robbery reported at downtown Topeka credit union; one person in custody

9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Isaac Austin Jr, 63, of Topeka, was transported to Shawnee County Jail in connection with attempted armed robbery, Topeka Police said. One person is in custody after a robbery at 11:13 a.m. Wednesday at Azura Credit Union branch at S.W. 10th and Tyler.

