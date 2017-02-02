American Heart Assocation chooses 3-year-old Topekan to honor at annual Heart Ball
The American Heart Association will host its annual Topeka Heart Ball Saturday to raise funds and awareness for its lifesaving mission. This year the heart survivor recognized 3-year-old Willow Long, who was born with down syndrome a congenital heart defect, she has undergone two open heart surgeries.
