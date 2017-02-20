624 days to go, Kansas candidates for governor jostle for attention and cash
Democrat and former Wichita Mayor Carl Brewer was on the south steps of the Kansas statehouse Monday afternoon announcing he is running for governor. Brewer made his first announcement in Wichita Monday morning.
