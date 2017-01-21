Women's March on Topeka draws thousan...

Women's March on Topeka draws thousands, thumps Trump

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Upwards of four thousand people hold up their signs in protest of President Donald Trump during Saturday afternoon's Women's March at the Kansas Statehouse. Arielle Reames, right, and Julia Pershall hold up signs for women's rights while standing near the South steps of the statehouse during Saturday afternoon's Women's March on the Capitol grounds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) 2 hr Rastenborg 6
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Jan 19 Bruce 2
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Jan 14 Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 30,259 • Total comments across all topics: 278,140,570

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC