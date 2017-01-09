Woman, 24, injured when car slams int...

Woman, 24, injured when car slams into street-light pole Monday in west Topeka

13 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

A 24-year-old woman was injured Monday morning when police said the Nissan Maxima she was driving struck a light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn in west Topeka. A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized early Monday after the car she was driving struck a traffic-signal pole in west Topeka, authorities said.

