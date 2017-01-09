Woman, 24, injured when car slams into street-light pole Monday in west Topeka
A 24-year-old woman was injured Monday morning when police said the Nissan Maxima she was driving struck a light pole at the southwest corner of the intersection of S.W. Huntoon and Fairlawn in west Topeka. A 24-year-old woman was hospitalized early Monday after the car she was driving struck a traffic-signal pole in west Topeka, authorities said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC