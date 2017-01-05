Westbound I-70 in downtown Topeka reopened after crash near S.E. 3rd Street
A vehicle crash late Thursday morning in downtown Topeka shut down westbound Interstate 70 while crews cleared the scene, authorities said. According to Kansas Department of Transportation officials, traffic was diverted from around noon to 12:30 p.m., with motorists exiting westbound I-70 at S.E. 4th Street, then re-entering at the S.E. 3rd Street on-ramp.
