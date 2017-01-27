Visit Topeka takes over rights to Tap...

Visit Topeka takes over rights to Tap That brew festival in downtown Topeka

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Jimmy Wadley of SKA Brewing in Durango Colo., right, pours Dwayne Francois a glass of Steel Toe Milt Stout during last year's "Tap That Topeka: A Capital Brew Festival" in the 800 block of S.W. Jackson St. All tickets already sold for 2017 Tap That will be honored and the event will still be held Saturday, June 24 next to the Capitol in the 800 block of S.W. Jackson. "This opportunity allows us to grow Tap That and to create related events," said Brett Oetting, president and CEO of Visit Topeka.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) 8 hr Princess Hey 137
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Thu give a gift and pay 3
I need this answered. Jan 24 Fat One Speaks 2
How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15) Jan 24 Vlad the Putin 2
Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14) Jan 22 Rastenborg 6
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Super Bowl
  3. Bin Laden
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. NASA
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,348 • Total comments across all topics: 278,325,434

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC