Visit Topeka takes over rights to Tap That brew festival in downtown Topeka

Jimmy Wadley of SKA Brewing in Durango Colo., right, pours Dwayne Francois a glass of Steel Toe Milt Stout during last year's "Tap That Topeka: A Capital Brew Festival" in the 800 block of S.W. Jackson St. All tickets already sold for 2017 Tap That will be honored and the event will still be held Saturday, June 24 next to the Capitol in the 800 block of S.W. Jackson. "This opportunity allows us to grow Tap That and to create related events," said Brett Oetting, president and CEO of Visit Topeka.

