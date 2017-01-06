Two shooting arrive at Stormont Vail

Two shooting arrive at Stormont Vail

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: KSNT-TV Topeka

A fire in Wellsville Kansas has taken the life of a six-year-old boy and sent his mother to Overland Park Regiona Just after 8 p.m. on Friday the two arrived at Stormont Vail Hospital by a private vehicle. The two individuals told police the shooting happen in the area of 14th and Western.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KSNT-TV Topeka.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Thu Princess Hey 130
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec 10 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Toyota
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Gunman
  1. Bin Laden
  2. South Korea
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Health Care
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,206 • Total comments across all topics: 277,694,242

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC