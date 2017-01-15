Two dogs rescued from house fire in 3600 block of S.W. 15th
Topeka firefighters battled a blaze that originated in a garage in the 3600 block of S.W. 15th. Battalion chief Chris Herrera said the garage, where the fire originated, was engulfed in flames when crews arrived and had started to spread to the attached house.
