Trauma-informed care, teaching becomi...

Trauma-informed care, teaching becoming more prevalent in Kansas

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Tiffany Anderson, superintendent of Topeka USD 501, spoke recently to members of the Kansas Maternal and Child Health Council about trauma experienced by children and how USD 501 and her previous district in Jennings, Mo., are addressing it. Since becoming superintendent of Topeka Unified School District 501 in July, Tiffany Anderson is pushing multi-tiered, districtwide training on recognizing and addressing trauma-related behavior and toxic stress in the classroom with the goal of becoming a trauma-informed district.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Topeka Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16) Sat Princess Hey 132
Is there any country homes, rent to own? Dec '16 Echoe 1
News Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ... Nov '16 bursatogel 1
topeka gangs out of control (May '12) Nov '16 Jokerhahahahee 115
Hi (Mar '15) Nov '16 Donald Trump 10
Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson Nov '16 Defektor 1
Morgan Horses Oct '16 Astonished 1
See all Topeka Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Topeka Forum Now

Topeka Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Topeka Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Gunman
  1. Iran
  2. Michael Jackson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Syria
  5. Saudi Arabia
 

Topeka, KS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,050 • Total comments across all topics: 277,963,977

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC