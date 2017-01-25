Topeka's point-in-time homeless count vital for securing federal aide
Bob Jones frequents the woods off the Sunganunga Creek when he can't find shelter. On Wednesday he was one of hundreds of Topeka's homeless surveyed in the annual point and time count.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need this answered.
|Tue
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC