Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017: Winter Weather Advisory with chance for snow tonight

A chilly winter day is on tap Wednesday for Topeka-areas residents, with highs only expected in the low-20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, with a chance for between 2 and 4 inches of snow north of a line from Belleville to Lawrence and less than two inches possible elsewhere.

