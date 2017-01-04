Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2017: Winter Weather Advisory with chance for snow tonight
A chilly winter day is on tap Wednesday for Topeka-areas residents, with highs only expected in the low-20s. The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory from 6 p.m. Wednesday until 6 a.m. Thursday, with a chance for between 2 and 4 inches of snow north of a line from Belleville to Lawrence and less than two inches possible elsewhere.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Princess Hey
|128
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC