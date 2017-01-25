Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017: Cooler day on tap
After highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday, much cooler weather is expected on Wednesday in the Topeka area, as the mercury likely won't make it out of the 30s. Highs on Thursday also should be in the upper 30s, with a slight warm-up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as weekend highs should reach the 40s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|I need this answered.
|Tue
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Tue
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC