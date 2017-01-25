Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 25...

Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2017: Cooler day on tap

After highs in the mid-50s on Tuesday, much cooler weather is expected on Wednesday in the Topeka area, as the mercury likely won't make it out of the 30s. Highs on Thursday also should be in the upper 30s, with a slight warm-up on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, as weekend highs should reach the 40s.

