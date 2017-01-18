Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 18...

Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017: Highs in 50s over next week

8 hrs ago

Spring-like temperatures will be the rule over the next few days in the Topeka area, as highs are expected to be in the 50s each day from Wednesday through next Tuesday. Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.

