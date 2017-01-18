Topeka weather for Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017: Highs in 50s over next week
Spring-like temperatures will be the rule over the next few days in the Topeka area, as highs are expected to be in the 50s each day from Wednesday through next Tuesday. Today: Patchy fog before 9 a.m. Otherwise, mostly sunny, with a high near 53. Light south wind increasing to 5 to 10 mph in the morning.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
