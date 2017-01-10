Topeka weather for Tuesday, Jan. 10, ...

Topeka weather for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017: Highs in 50s expected today

11 hrs ago

Temperatures that rival those of early spring are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the Topeka area, as highs both days should top out in the mid- to upper-50s Then, look for a mix of precipitation including freezing rain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Highs will be stuck in the 20s on Friday and Saturday before warming to the mid-30s by Sunday.

