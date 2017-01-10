Topeka weather for Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2017: Highs in 50s expected today
Temperatures that rival those of early spring are expected Tuesday and Wednesday in the Topeka area, as highs both days should top out in the mid- to upper-50s Then, look for a mix of precipitation including freezing rain on Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday. Highs will be stuck in the 20s on Friday and Saturday before warming to the mid-30s by Sunday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 5
|Princess Hey
|130
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC