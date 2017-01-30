Topeka weather for Monday, Jan. 30, 2017: Highs in 60s today
Spring-like weather likely will bring the warmest day of 2017 so far with highs Monday in the mid-60s. But the unseasonably warm weather won't last long, as a cool-down will commence starting Tuesday, as highs will dip about 10 degrees each day Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday.
