Topeka weather for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017: Clouds, rain with highs in mid-50s today

Look for a cloudy, rainy day on Monday with highs in the mid- to upper-50s in the Topeka area, with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon in north-central and northeast Kansas. Monday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.

