Topeka weather for Monday, Jan. 2, 2017: Clouds, rain with highs in mid-50s today
Look for a cloudy, rainy day on Monday with highs in the mid- to upper-50s in the Topeka area, with isolated thunderstorms possible this afternoon in north-central and northeast Kansas. Monday: A chance of rain before 11 a.m., then a chance of showers, mainly between 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. Patchy fog between 8 and 11 a.m. Otherwise, cloudy, with a high near 56. Southeast wind around 5 mph.
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec 10
|Echoe
|1
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Nov '16
|bursatogel
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Nov '16
|Princess Hey
|128
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
