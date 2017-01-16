Topeka weather for Monday, Jan. 16, 2...

Topeka weather for Monday, Jan. 16, 2017: Rain with highs in 40s today

Topeka-area residents woke up to a wet start Monday to Martin Luther King Day, as a steady rain fell in the predawn hours. The National Weather Service office in Topeka said the rain will continue to fall into the afternoon.

