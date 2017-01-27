Topeka USD 501 appealing student arrest data after glitch found in federal system

Topeka Unified School District 501 officials have confirmed they are working on appeal to the U.S. Department of Education over the district's number of student-related arrests reported by the federal agency's Office of Civil Rights for the 2013-14 school year. Misty Kruger, USD 501's director of communications, said district officials believe a mistake was made by the federal education department's Office of Civil Rights data collection system.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.