Topeka USD 501 appealing student arrest data after glitch found in federal system
Topeka Unified School District 501 officials have confirmed they are working on appeal to the U.S. Department of Education over the district's number of student-related arrests reported by the federal agency's Office of Civil Rights for the 2013-14 school year. Misty Kruger, USD 501's director of communications, said district officials believe a mistake was made by the federal education department's Office of Civil Rights data collection system.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|2 hr
|Doug77
|136
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Thu
|give a gift and pay
|3
|I need this answered.
|Jan 24
|Fat One Speaks
|2
|How's Topeka's Crazy Life (Jul '15)
|Jan 24
|Vlad the Putin
|2
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Jan 22
|Rastenborg
|6
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC