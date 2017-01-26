Topeka teenager killed, two other Topekans injured in I-70 crash
An accident report from the Kansas Turnpike Authority states the crash occurred at 9:05 a.m. at milepost 209.8 in East Lawrence. At that time, a Chevrolet Silverado was driving westbound on the interstate when it struck the rear of a tractor trailer and crashed into a median.
