Topeka Symphony Orchestra to perform Baroque, classical pieces Saturday

The Topeka Symphony Orchestra will perform "Baroque and Classical Treasures" as part of their "Lovers, Villains & Legends" 71st season at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 21. The program will be led by Topeka Symphony's music director and conductor Kyle Wiley Pickett, and will feature TSO concertmaster Zsolt Eder. The show will feature music by Handel, Respighi, Vivaldi, Bach and Mozart.

