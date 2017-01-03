Topeka police reports: Handgun stolen in agg burglary
The break-in, which occurred while a home was occupied, was reported to have occurred between 1 and 5:10 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 31. Items stolen included a Springfield XCM compact handgun valued at $600, an iPhone 6S valued at $550, a black wallet valued at $15 and $100 in cash. The total loss of property was estimated at $3,320.
