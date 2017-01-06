Topeka police expert on gangs: Gang violence factored into 2016 drive-by slaying
Christopher Shawn Pattillo, 18, who is charged with alternative counts of premeditated first-degree murder and felony first-degree murder, criminal discharge of a firearm at an occupied dwelling, aggravated assault and aggravated endangering of a child, all of which are felonies. Two men charged with a drive-by shooting death as well as the slaying victim were gang members, a Topeka police expert on local gangs testified on Friday.
