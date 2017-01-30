Topeka motorist, 63, sentenced to life in prison for death of Mia Holden at 6th and Topeka Blvd
Mia Holden was fatally injured when the car she was riding in was struck by a car Sherman Norman Jenkins was driving. Jenkins was sentenced to life in prison on Monday.
