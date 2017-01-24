Topeka man killed when trike hit by train late Monday near Paxico
A 64-year-old Topeka man was killed late Monday when his motorized trike was struck by a train after it got hung up on railroad tracks in Wabaunsee County, authorities said. The fatality victim was identified as Frank Narvaez III.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Comments
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Deborah Henderson and Kynan Dutton, welfare par... (Mar '14)
|Sun
|Rastenborg
|6
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|Jan 19
|Bruce
|2
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC