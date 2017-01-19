Topeka man among recipients of Obama's final commutations
A Topeka man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for crack cocaine possession had his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama on Thursday. In 2004, Julius Shaner Hayes was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine, along with a 30-month sentence for violating parole.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Capital-Journal.
Add your comments below
Topeka Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Kansas judge rules sperm donor not on hook for ...
|11 hr
|Bruce
|2
|Add a word, drop a word game (Apr '16)
|Jan 14
|Princess Hey
|132
|Is there any country homes, rent to own?
|Dec '16
|Echoe
|1
|topeka gangs out of control (May '12)
|Nov '16
|Jokerhahahahee
|115
|Hi (Mar '15)
|Nov '16
|Donald Trump
|10
|Why I'm voting for Gary Johnson
|Nov '16
|Defektor
|1
|Morgan Horses
|Oct '16
|Astonished
|1
Find what you want!
Search Topeka Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC