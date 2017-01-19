Topeka man among recipients of Obama'...

Topeka man among recipients of Obama's final commutations

A Topeka man sentenced to more than 20 years in prison for crack cocaine possession had his sentence commuted by President Barack Obama on Thursday. In 2004, Julius Shaner Hayes was sentenced to 20 years in prison for possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of crack cocaine, along with a 30-month sentence for violating parole.

