Topeka Jazz Concert Series to feature Kansas jazz musicians in Sunday performance

15 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Craig Treinen and Steve Waugh put together a mid-season jazz performance featuring Kansas musicians as part of the Topeka Jazz Workshop. Beau Jarvis with The Six Shades of Gray will perform at 3 p.m. Sunday at the downtown Topeka Ramada.

