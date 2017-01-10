Topeka Farm Show packs a big crowd on...

Topeka Farm Show packs a big crowd on Tuesday

When January rolls around each year, you can count on three friends from Bonner Springs to make the 50-mile trek to the capital city for the annual Topeka Farm Show. On Tuesday morning, just after the 28th annual show opened, Jack Foster, 79, Ronnie Hale, 78, and Bob Firth, 54, were among the thousands of people who ventured into the Kansas Expocentre to check out the latest in agricultural machinery and technology, not to mention the latest in seed, feed, fertilizer, outbuildings, tools and all types of other farm-related equipment.

