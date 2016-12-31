Topeka City Council to discuss annexing land for Reser's plant
Residents waited to speak before the Topeka Planning Commission at its Dec. 19 meeting, where it recommended the city's governing body approve rezoning property to allow for Reser's Fine Foods to build a plant at the northwest corner of S.E. 6th and Croco Road The Topeka City Council plans Tuesday to discuss - but not act upon - a proposal to annex land into the city to become the site of a food processing and packaging plant for Oregon-based Reser's Fine Foods. The matter is among items on the agenda when the council meets at 6 p.m. in its chambers at 214 S.E. 8th.
