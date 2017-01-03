Topeka City Council discusses Reser's expansion, hears from concerned residents
Comments from the public dominated the Topeka City Council's discussion Tuesday on annexing property for a major industrial expansion as one councilwoman questioned the multimillion dollar project's effect on the neighborhood. The governing body will take action next week on annexing about 31 acres for a 300,000- to 400,000-square-foot expansion of Reser's Fine Foods with a facility at S.E. 6th and Croco Road.
