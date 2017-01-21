Topeka Chamber announces 2017 class of Leadership Greater Topeka
Leadership Greater Topeka, a Greater Topeka Chamber of Commerce program, identifies outstanding potential leaders from various components of the community and teaches participants how to lead in a community setting. The program has more than 1,000 alumni, 70 percent of whom still live in and contribute to the Shawnee County community.
