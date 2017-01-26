Topeka and other cities push lawmakers for abandoned property measure
Topeka, Wichita and other cities pitched lawmakers Thursday on expanded powers to tackle abandoned property in the latest attempt to get a bill into law. Municipalities have been trying for years for a measure that would expand the definition of abandoned residential property.
