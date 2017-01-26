Topeka and other cities push lawmaker...

Topeka and other cities push lawmakers for abandoned property measure

6 hrs ago Read more: The Capital-Journal

Topeka, Wichita and other cities pitched lawmakers Thursday on expanded powers to tackle abandoned property in the latest attempt to get a bill into law. Municipalities have been trying for years for a measure that would expand the definition of abandoned residential property.

Topeka, KS

