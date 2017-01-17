Topeka airport authority approves asbestos removal, hears update on...

The Metropolitan Topeka Airport Authority will spend nearly $20,000 to clean up asbestos in a soon-to-be-demolished building at the Topeka Regional Airport and Business Center. The building has roof and ceiling problems that make it structurally unsound, so the MTAA Tuesday approved spending $18,275 to remove asbestos and requesting permission from the Federal Aviation Administration to demolish the building.

